Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Owner of Hello Sunshine Flowers, Maricruz Tubieros and Rosie the bear about their Valentine Day pop-up event.

Hello Sunshine offers flower arrangements for birthday, anniversary, graduation, get well soon, baby welcoming, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and of course Valentin’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Valentine’s Day pop up event will be held on Feb. 14th from 11am- 7 pm.

