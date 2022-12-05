BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The average cost for a gallon of gas across the country is down to $3.40. It’s down 40 cents from last month and about $1.50 from six months ago. COVID outbreaks in China, the second largest oil consumer in the world, a deep recession in Europe, and rising interest rates in the U.S. have all been behind this downward trend. However, starting today, the European Union has price caps in effect for buying Russian oil. If Russia retaliates and decides to take oil out of the market, that will drive up prices globally. Additionally, back in October, OPEC+ announced they were going to slash production by two million barrels a day. If they drop it any further, that too could drive prices upward.

We want to know: Will gas prices affect your holiday travel plans?

I think people who travel for Christmas usually plan way ahead of time and calculate their prospected expenses as well. Gerardo Garza, Facebok User

No, my life continues as normal. Prices go up and down, that’s how life works. You gotta keep in living. Jim Van Matra, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.