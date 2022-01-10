Feedback shows most Bakersfield residents think California should not have universal healthcare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Governor Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state in the nation to provide universal healthcare coverage for all residents, regardless of immigration status.

The governor’s comments came during his $286 billion budget proposal this morning. According to the Associated Press, California already covers younger and older low-income residents who are in the country illegally. Now the governor wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder.

The Newsom administration said this blueprint seeks to bring overall healthcare costs down for everyone. If approved, it will be implemented by 2024.

We asked: Should California have universal healthcare?

“Yes! Healthcare is a basic human right!” Lydia Rose, Facebook user