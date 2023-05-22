BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of two young boys reported missing in 2020, have been found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes, bringing some closure to a case that captured nationwide attention. But the question remains: Where are the boys? The bodies of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, have not been found.

On Friday, jurors found Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty regarding Orrin but failed to reach verdicts on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Orson’s death. The jury hung 8-4 for guilt on the conspiracy charge and 10-2 for guilt on the murder charge. Sentencing is set for July 13. On that date, prosecutor Eric Smith will announce whether he will retry the Wests on the deadlocked charges.

We wanted to know: Should the District Attorney’s Office retry Trezell and Jacqueline West on the deadlocked charges?

17 News viewers were nearly split on whether or not to retry the Wests. With just over 340 responses, 51% of respondents said they do not think the Kern County DA should retry Trezell and Jacqueline West on deadlocked charges.

With the current case they have no. They have zero evidence for Orson unfortunately. Why put the living boys through yet another trial? It’s been traumatic enough for them. Stephanie Knight, Facebook user

If they do it, and it’s a NOT guilty it’s over. If a body is found, can’t try them again. Michele Watkins, Facebook user

Yes both bio family needs justice. Both babies needs justice. But peace will be when the babies are found!!! April Covington, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.