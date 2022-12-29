BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has given a tentative ruling that the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February.

Charles S. LiMandri, one of several attorneys who represented Miller after she was sued for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, said they are submitting $1.9 million in legal fees, having billed roughly 2,600 hours since taking the case five years ago.

Miller was sued in 2017 after refusing to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. Back in October, Judge Eric Bradshaw ruled in her favor, saying she was protected under the first amendment.

We want to know: Should taxpayers have to pay $1.9 million for Cathy Miller’s legal fees?

Yes but that should have been part of the settlement or judgement Karen Sullivan, Facebook User

Only people who believe as she does should have to finance her legal fees. Judy Wilcox, Facebook User

No, $2 million dollars in legal fees is excessive. That amount should be pared down by the judge if the judges proposed ruling is affirmed. David Hill, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.