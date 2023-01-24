The midterm election in Kern County wrapped up last week, but concerns over election integrity are still front and center. That was evident at Tuesday’s rowdy Board of Supervisors meeting, where Kern County’s Registrar of Voters asked for more time to offer consideration of a new contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

Elections officials say Dominion machines are never connected to the internet and are kept in a locked room under 24-hour surveillance, but some residents are concerned about accuracy and say they’re worried the machines are susceptible to hacking. The consideration of the new contract with Dominion is now expected to happen next month.

We wanted to know: Should Kern County renew its contract with Dominion Voting Systems?

A large majority of respondents said the county should not renew its contract with Dominion Voting Systems. Eighty percent of 849 respondents said no.

Ridiculously false conspiracy theories should not be the criteria to remove any machine. Ally Sheehey, Facebook user

If someone wants to use a Dominion voting machine to vote that’s their business. Just don’t take away my option to use a paper ballot at the polls. Adam C. Lambert, Facebook user

If for no other reason, hand counting is 25% of the cost of the Dominion contract. Save money and secure the vote. Rosie Osborn Walker, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.