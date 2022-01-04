Feedback results show most 17 News viewers would not follow the state’s new composting law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today the Kern County Board of Supervisors discussed California’s new composting law and how it will impact the people of Kern.

The state’s largest mandatory residential food waste recycling program went into effect on Jan. 1. Californians will be required to throw away their excess food into green waste bins along with leaves and grass clippings, instead of tossing it in the trash. This is an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Today we asked: Do you plan to follow the state’s new composting law?

“Mine usually go in the garbage disposal.” Maura Tolar Bayless, Facebook user