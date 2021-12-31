Feedback results show most 17 News viewers would not change their New Year’s plans due to COVID-19

Cities around the nation canceled or drastically scaled back New Year’s Eve celebrations amid a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

Others, however, kept the party alive — including many restaurants and bars in Bakersfield.

But this happened under the reality that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.

Nationally, average cases hit 300,000 for the first time. Here in Kern County, the test positivity rate jumped from 3.3 percent on December 16 to 7.5 percent as of yesterday.

On New Year’s Eve we asked: Are you changing your New Year’s Eve plans due to COVID-19?

Don’t have to change plans. Was always planning to stay in and open a door and shout Jumanji at the sky. I’m adding a vodka in remembrance of Betty. Facebook user Jennifer