Feedback results show most 17 News viewers think Sean Hannity should be compelled to testify to the Jan. 6 Committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is requesting that Fox News personality Sean Hannity testify.

A letter to Hannity states the panel wants to question him regarding text messages between Hannity, former President Donald Trump and others in the days surrounding the insurrection.

Hannity is known as a longtime trump ally in the media. Hannity’s lawyer told The Associated Press that they are reviewing the committee’s letter and “will respond as appropriate.”

Hannity criticized the attack that took place one year ago tomorrow. However, he’s also criticized the House panel and its investigation.

Today we asked: Should Sean Hannity be compelled to testify to the Jan. 6 Committee?

“Absolutely! These spineless Trump cronies defying subpoenas had plenty to say 6 to 8 months leading up to the election and afterwards pushing the desperate pathetic big lie.” Kevin, Facebook user