Feedback results show most 17 News viewers think rainfall should be sent to farmers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are expecting another heavy dose of rain overnight through Kern County, along with snowfall in our mountain communities.

With all this recent rain, some may be wondering why the Kern River still runs dry through Bakersfield.

When we get heavy rains it leads to a buildup in our water supply — but instead of being allowed to flow through the river — that water is instead diverted to local farmers.

READ MORE: December rainfall in Bakersfield was significantly above average: Should you be using your sprinklers?

Today we are asking: Should water flow through the riverbed or be sent to farmers?

“Let it run through town, then give it to the farmers.” Susan Bush, Facebook user