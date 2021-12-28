Feedback results show most 17 News viewers don’t agree with the CDC’s reduced COVID-19 isolation protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Doctors across the nation are reacting to new Centers for Disease Control guidelines cutting in half the time people with COVID who are asymptomatic need to isolate.

Some say it’s too short.

The CDC, seeing worker shortages develop in many key business sectors, now says a patient can leave isolation in five days instead of 10, if the person doesn’t have any symptoms, but still requires them to wear a mask everywhere for five more days.

But, some fear the sick will be back out in public too quickly and spread COVID to others.

Today, we asked: Do you agree with the CDC’s reduced COVID-19 isolation protocols?