Feedback results show most 17 News viewers do not feel safe in Kern County amid record-high homicide rates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New data from the Bakersfield Police Department shows their jurisdiction reached a grim milestone, with a record number of lives lost to violence.

BPD says at least 60 people have been killed in their jurisdiction so far this year.

That’s 33 percent more than last year’s record total of 45 homicides in Bakersfield.

17 News data shows 137 homicides occurred this year county-wide. That’s just short of the record of 140 homicides, set in 2020.

Today we are asking: With homicides at or near record highs, do you feel safe in Kern County?

“Nope, not even in my house with the doors locked.” Sandi Owens-Smith, Facebook user