Feedback results show majority of 17 News viewers feel Supreme Court should strike down federal vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court heard arguments Friday in cases that challenge the Biden administration’s two COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandates.

President Biden announced that certain healthcare workers and businesses that have more than 100 employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Justices will decide whether the mandates can proceed or if they’ll be blocked.

The Supreme Court will also decide whether this ruling will be applied only to these two vaccine mandates or if they will set a legal precedent for other similar mandates in the future.

We asked: Should the Supreme Court uphold the vaccine mandates?

