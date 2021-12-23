Feedback results show 17 News viewers don’t think student loan debt should be forgiven

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is extending the pause on student loan payments until May of next year.

Payments have been on pause since the beginning of the pandemic but were due to restart in February. Biden said since the pandemic is ongoing the pause on student loan payments needed to be extended.

Some Democratic leaders have praised the decision, but say it needs to go further. Biden said during his presidential run that he would support canceling $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower, but he has not yet taken any action.

We asked: Should President Biden cancel student loan debt?

“College education is noble and beneficial to the general society so I see no reason why state school education should not be free. College is hard enough without being saddled with debt afterward and the price of college deters lots of people from seeking a college education. We need doctors, nurses, teachers, and other trades that can only be learned through college. So often elites are the only ones who have access to a better life.” Sara Vee, Facebook user

“Yes and he should also cancel mortgage debt.” Joshua W. Hardin, Facebook user