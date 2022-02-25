BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gas prices continue to climb steeply in California as inflation soars and the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives up global oil prices.

California’s average price for a gallon of gas is $4.79, the highest in the nation. At least 50 cents of that goes toward federal and state taxes.

In January, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a gas tax holiday that would suspend a tax increase set to take effect in July. The move would cost the state about $523 million for things like roads and bridges.

Newsom said that money can come instead from the state’s $45.7 billion surplus.

Meantime several lawmakers in Kansas are proposing a bill that would suspend the federal gas tax in that state until the start of next year. The gas prices relief act would require the state’s general fund to cover the revenue generated by the tax.

Today, 17 News asked: Should California suspend the federal gas tax?

“All tax should be suspended and a public audit should be performed. Americans are taxed to death with absolutely no light shed on what it’s squandered on.” Facebook user Jose

“Nationalize our fossil fuels. Direct our energy to America first. Big Oil will still make ridiculous profits.” Facebook user Bill

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.