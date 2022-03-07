BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden met virtually with global leaders Monday and his Secretary of State is in Europe as the debate over whether to ban Russian oil continues.

Gas prices are climbing daily, breaking record-highs due in part to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Preventing sales of Russia’s most valued asset could provoke Putin and make gas prices spike even higher here in the U.S.

Today, 17 News asked: Do you support sanctions on Russia even if they increase energy prices in the US?

“Yes, I can’t afford it, but it would all be worth it, if it ends the war for Ukraine.” Facebook user Rafael

“It’s the least we can do.” Facebook user Michelet

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.