BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of crime victims held a rally and vigil at the California State Capitol Wednesday, demanding the state make meaningful investments in crime prevention.

The demonstrators said this is in response to the unprecedented rise in pandemic-fueled violence throughout the state. The event was sponsored by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

A majority of California voters reported concern over state crime rates, according to a February U.C. Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll.

The poll found 78% of registered voters said crime has increased over the past year, and 65% said it’s worsened in their local areas. Most of the poll respondents said they would support changes to Proposition 47, which reduced some felonies to misdemeanors to help reduce incarceration rates.

Today, 17 News asked: Are state leaders doing enough to combat crime?

“There is more crime because there are no consequences for the criminal! Arrests with a slap on the hand, and out they go back on the street to commit the crime again…” Facebook user Karen

“It’s partially our representatives fault, but dont forget voters in CA voted in favor of Prop 47 and 57. Voters need to educate themselves before voting.” Facebook user Dominic

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.