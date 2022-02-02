Feedback poll shows respondents do think banning books from school libraries is considered censorship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a growing effort to ban books from school libraries, with certain titles disappearing from the shelves.

An NBC News Investigation found at least a dozen Texas districts have abruptly removed books about race, gender, and sexual identity.

Several school librarians told NBC News they face mounting pressure to ban books.

A majority of the banned books feature the history of racism in America or LGBTQ characters and passages about sex.

Governor Greg Abbott has called for criminal charges against any school staff member who provides access to books that some conservatives have labeled as “pornography.”

Conservative activist group Moms for Liberty says these books are “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology.”

Local bookstore Russo’s Books tweeted on Tuesday, “If you are on a school board and you are actively voting to ban books, you are a pathetic human. And probably not a very educated one.”

Today, 17 News asked: Is banning books from school libraries censorship?

“Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.” Facebook user Jason B Medlock

“No it isn’t, unless of course it’s the Bible that gets banned, then it’s communism.” Facebook user David Hill

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.