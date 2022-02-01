Feedback poll shows respondents do not think condemned inmates should be transferred off death row

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom is working to dismantle death row in California by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years.

The goal is to turn the section at San Quentin State Prison into a “positive, healing environment,” Newsom said Monday.

California, which last carried out an execution in 2006, is one of 28 states that maintain death rows.

The state would merge its condemned inmates into the general prison population. Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019 and shut down the state’s execution chamber at San Quentin.

Crime Victims United of California said the move is “pouring more salt on the wounds of the victims.”

California voters supported the death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

Today, 17 News asked: Should condemned inmates be transferred off death row?

“No, some crimes are so heinous the perp deserves death. Voters have already had their say and want the death penalty to stay. Why doesn’t Democracy amongst the people count?” Facebook user Adam

“It’s more expensive to sentence somebody to death than to simply put them on life in prison. Innocent people sentenced happens all the time.” Facebook user Brendon

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.