Feedback poll shows respondents do not think California should have a single-payer health system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of the California Democratic Party are threatening to pull the party’s endorsement from lawmakers who reject a proposal that would establish a single-payer health care system in California.

The warning comes ahead of an important election year and just days before the bill faces a key vote in the assembly next week. The proposal, also known as Cal Care or AB 1400, would eliminate private health insurance and create a state-run health care system in California.

The bill must pass the assembly by the end of January to be able to advance through the legislature this year, and would eventually need approval from California voters.

Today, 17 News asked: Should California have a single-payer health care system?

“I don’t doubt that this would be an adjustment, but I think overall it’s possible and something we should strive towards. Our current health system is not acceptable…” Facebook user Gemma Marchetti

“So basically they are giving an ultimatum threatening to pull their endorsement? Sounds a lot like fascism.” Facebook user Joe Ranomo

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.