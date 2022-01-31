Feedback poll shows respondents do not approve of the way President Biden is handling Russia, Ukraine crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As tensions over Ukraine reach new highs, President Biden and lawmakers are considering “The mother of all sanctions” should Russia invade Ukraine.

Measures would include sanctions against Russia’s biggest banks and its sovereign debt plus more “lethal” assistance to Ukraine, according to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting today, Russia denied it plans to attack despite massing more than 100,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders.

President Biden said the U.S. is “ready no matter what happens.” The president also hosted the leader of Qatar at the White House today, as the U.S. is seeking alternative energy sources in case Moscow cuts off energy supplies to Europe.

Today, 17 News asked: Do you approve of the way President Biden is handling the Russia and Ukraine crisis?

