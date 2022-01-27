Feedback poll shows respondents are split on whether Biden should keep a campaign promise and appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of his term this year.

He was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and his departure provides President Biden with an opportunity to decide the future of the court in years to come. Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

During his campaign, President Biden promised to appoint a Black woman to the high court. The shortlist reportedly includes Federal District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

Today, 17 News asked: Should President Biden keep his word and appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court?

Only three votes separated “Yes” and “No.”

“Yes. Long overdue and there are many highly qualified candidates.” Facebook user Brian Higgins

“No! Biden should not appoint anyone because of race, gender, or religious status. There are a lot of people out there that are qualified for that upcoming position.” Facebook user Michael Marler

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.