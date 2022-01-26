Feedback poll shows majority of respondents do not think Kern’s population growth is a good thing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is one of the top 15 fastest growing counties in California.

Populations are growing dramatically in certain parts of California, according to new statistics from data-compiling website Stacker.

Census data shows Kern’s population growing by more than 93,000 people — or more than 11 percent from 2010 to 2020. Kern is the 11th largest county in the state.

Real estate experts say it’s getting more competitive and expensive to buy a home in Bakersfield due to the population boom. Despite recent price hikes, data shows Bakersfield is still the third cheapest place to live in California.

Today, 17 News asked: Is Kern County’s population growth a good thing?

“I’m one of those newer residents. I came here 4 years ago because I couldn’t pay the rent where I was. It will get raised for the fourth time this year…” Facebook user Penni Sue

“Growth is good if the county/city can keep up with it but as we can see, Kern/Bakersfield has crumbling infrastructure all around and barely any attempts to fix it.” Facebook user JC

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.