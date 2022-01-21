Feedback poll shows majority of respondents do not think children 12 and up should be vaccinated without parental consent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new proposal would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent.

The bill was introduced Thursday by State Senator Scott Wiener. He argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and consent to treatment for various disorders.

The proposal would cover all vaccines approved by the FDA including the vaccine for the Coronavirus.

More than 28 percent of Californians ages 12-17 remain unvaccinated.

Today, 17 News asked: Should children 12 and up be allowed to get vaccinated without parental consent?

“Children are children. They are too young to make informed consent choices.” Facebook user Cindi Powell

“Yes some kids are smarter then their parents.” Facebook user Vivian Taylor

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.