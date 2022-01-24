Feedback poll shows majority of respondents believe America is headed in the wrong direction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overwhelming majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new NBC News Poll.

When the 1,000 respondents were asked to describe where they believe America is today, the top answers were “downhill,” “divisive,” “negative,” “struggling,” “lost” and “bad.”

With fewer than 300 days until the November midterm elections, the NBC News poll finds 47 percent of registered voters saying they prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, while 46 percent want Republicans in charge.

The poll also found that the nation’s top politicians and political parties are more unpopular than popular, and interest in the midterms is down.

You can read more about the NBC News poll here.

Today, 17 News asked: Do you believe America is headed in the wrong direction?

“Thanks to the twice impeached Donald Trump, this country now has wounds that will take decades to heal.” Facebook user Gordon

“Sadly yes… And it will only get better once we get rid of the current administration.” Facebook user Nan

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.