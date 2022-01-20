Feedback poll shows majority of respondents do not approve of the job President Biden is doing as president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new NBC News poll shows low approval ratings for President Biden after his first year in office. Biden’s overall job approval rating stands at 43-percent according to the data, while 54 percent disapprove.

The numbers indicate a 10-point drop in his approval rating over his first year in office. Just 44 percent of Americans say they approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus. Only 38 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, despite six million new jobs added and an unemployment rate of 3.9-percent.

The poll was conducted by a bipartisan team that polled one thousand adults.

Today, 17 News asked: Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president?

“He is worse than Jim Carter. Biden is the worse president ever. He needs to fix the border and the economy.” Facebook user Rafael Reyna

“Great job on jobs. Get the corona out of the way things are starting to do well.” Facebook user Denis Mayberry

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.