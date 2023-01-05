BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. House of Representatives is still struggling to elect a Speaker of the House. Lawmakers failed to elect a leader after holding several rounds of voting today.

Thursday morning, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy met with some of holdouts, offering them deals to win their support.

However, members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus aren’t cooperating. Nothing can happen in the House until a Speaker is elected, which includes organizing committees and drafting legislation.

We want to know: Is the Freedom Caucus opposition to Kevin McCarthy a good thing for the country?

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.