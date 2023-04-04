BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former president Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts. Mr. Trump surrendered to authorities at the courthouse in Manhattan around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Before his arraignment, Trump was fingerprinted and processed inside the courthouse. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him that were paid toward the end of his 2016 campaign. Trump plans to give a speech tonight at Mar-a-Lago after he returns to Florida.

We want to know: Do you think today’s court hearing for Donald Trump was fair?

