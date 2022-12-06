BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republicans are threatening to block this year’s annual defense bill unless Democrats end the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer justified the policy, and after consulting with the pentagon, the White House says it supports keeping the requirement.

We want to know: Do you think it’s time to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military service members?

Mixed feelings. What if your son or daughter is deployed to a third world country and Covid is running rampant. Our children need to be protected against everything so they can come home to their parents. Retta Rain, Facebook User

Never should of been allowed. April Lagasse, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.