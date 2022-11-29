BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s gearing up to be a historic day in the senate, with lawmakers poised to pass a bill protecting the right to marry for same-sex couples. The Respect for Marriage Act broadens the definition of marriage to same-sex couples and requires the federal government, regardless of state law, to recognize same-sex marriages, even if the Supreme Court were to overturn its previous decision.

We want to know: Do you support the Respect for Marriage Act?

Love is love. I can think of no reason that same-sex marriage should be banned. Judy Wilcox, Facebook User

No marriage is between a woman and a man Jennifer Lancaster, Facebook User

The best way to respect marriage is to mind your own. Your religious beliefs don’t give you the right to make it difficult for others. Jason B Medlock, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.