BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California recently had one of its wettest winters on record and left the Kern River’s watershed at 422% of normal. Now higher temperatures and a melting snowpack could overtake Highway 178, cutting off the Kern River Valley, and even wash into the city of Bakersfield. Officials predict about 1.8 million acre-feet of water will come through Isabella Lake this spring and summer, approximately 1.2 million acre-feet more than it holds. Crews are preparing the Kern River Canal backup weir on Coffee Road, which is their biggest capacity issue.

