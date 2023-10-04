BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s often a stigma associated with needing services from a food bank.

The reality is that those in need of food assistance can look like anyone–from those driving flashy cars to those driving a beater.

Kelly Lowery, food bank administrator, said, “There are more than 135,000 individuals that are considered ‘food insecure’ in the county. Unfortunately, Kern County has a food insecurity rate that is higher than the state and national averages. It’s truly a team effort we facilitate a network of more than 150 different agency partners and churches and organizations to carry on this very important and critical work.”

Instead of having the main food bank give out a distribution once or twice a month, these agencies provide 175 distribution centers that give a wide range of availability times.

You can also call 2-1-1 for assistance and find out more about agency partners that are close to you.