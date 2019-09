This year’s “Feed the Need” canned food drive at the Kern County Fair, brought about 23 tons of food for families who need it most.

On Tuesday, each fairgoer who brought four canned food items got free admission to the fair.

The food is given to Community Action Partnership of Kern, which then distributes food to local families.

CAPK says 46,000 pounds of food was collected Tuesday alone. More than 650,000 pounds of food has been collected at the fair since 2012.