Feed the Need: Canned food donation Tuesday can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair

A donation of canned food can get you into the Kern County Fair for free on Tuesday.

Sept. 24 is the annual Feed the Need canned food drive. If you bring at least four cans of food admission to the fair is free.

It’s part of the fair’s partnership with Community Action Partnership of Kern, or CAPK.

CAPK runs local food kitchens and organizes giveaways to distribute food to Kern County’s less fortunate families.

CAPK says the food drive has helped them giveaway more than 650,000 pounds of food since 2012.

You donate between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.