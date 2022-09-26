BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday.

“About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.

Jeremy Tobias, CEO of CAPK, said the CAPK food bank serves over 40,000 people a month.

“Bring six cans of food, you help feed somebody that’s food insecure that’s hungry, and you get in the Fair for free,” Tobias said.

Tobias said the organization’s goal this year is to raise 25,000 pounds of food.

CAPK will be accepting donations until the close of the Fair Monday night. Donated canned goods must be non-expired.