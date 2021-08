Related Content Back-to-school giveaways happening around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Feed It Forward is holding a backpack giveaway on Friday to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

The giveaway is happening from 6-8 p.m. at Jefferson Park, located at 801 Bernard St. Backpacks and school supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be free food, music and games.