Feds suspend January closure of Taft Correctional Institution

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Taft Correctional Institution could not be closing next January after all.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy said on Friday that the U.S. Attorney General and Department of Justice have suspended the Bureau of Prison’s recent decision to close the facility as of Jan. 31 to allow for additional discussion on the issue.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the Attorney General next week to discuss why this deactivation action was taken in the first place,” he said.

The prison, which is run by the Management & Training Corporation, has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy, according to the company.