BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A FedEx driver will have a much different view than usual at the Fiesta Days parade.

Gene Porter, who has grown to know the community of Frazier Park residents, was named Grand Marshal for the Fiesta Days parade. The Fiesta Days start on Aug. 4 and go until Aug. 6. The parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Porter has brought joy to the community not only through deliveries but generous donations, dances and smiles. Porter is known by many nicknames including Gene, Gene The Shipping Machine and The Hip Hop Music Man.