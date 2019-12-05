Federal jury in Fresno indicts man for stealing mail, truck from Mojave Post Office

FRESNO — A federal grand jury indicted 34-year-old Oxnard resident Ryan James Taylor in connection with mail stolen from the U.S. Post Office in Mojave.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of burglary, mail theft and theft of government property, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Taylor broke into the Mojave Post Office in August 2018, stealing mail from the office as well as a mail truck.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the burglary and stolen mail charges. He faces 10 years in prison for stealing the mail truck.