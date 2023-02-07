BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim February as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness Month in Kern County.

According to a release by the board, the Safely Surrounded Baby law responds to the situation of newborn infant deaths in unsafe conditions as a result of abandonment.

The bill was first signed into law in 2001 and the intent is to save the lives of newborns by encouraging parents or lawful custodians to surrender the baby within 72 hours of birth, with the purpose of preventing these newborns from danger of abandonment, the release says.

The Safely Surrounded Baby Coalition works to educate all Kern County residents of this law and hopes for the community to assist in their efforts to educate parents about this option in a crisis.