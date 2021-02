BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — February is Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County.

Newborn babies up to three days old can be safely surrendered to any Kern County emergency room or fire station, no questions asked. Anyone who does so has 14 days to change their mind.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition said 84 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County since tracking began in 2006, including eight in 2020.

For more information, visit here.