Feast for the Beasts food drive helps feed animals at CALM Zoo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animals at the California Living Museum were treated to a Thanksgiving feast today, thanks to the community’s food donations.

The zoo, located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy., held its annual Feast for the Beasts food drive. In lieu of cash admission for today, attendees donated food items to help feed the animals.

“As you can imagine (with) all the animals we have here, our grocery bills are quite high, so this really does help because there are some years we can’t believe some of the stuff that is brought in and it just packs our pantry,” said zoo manager Lana Fain.

If you missed today’s event, Fain said the list is good all year long for donations, but not for free admission. If you would like to donate, visit calmzoo.org.