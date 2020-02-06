FBI offering $20,000 reward for man wanted in 2004 murders

Gustavo Soria is wanted for the 2004 murders of his estranged wife and another man. / Photo: FBI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for the killing of his estranged wife and another man in Bakersfield in 2004.

Authorities continue to search for Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, 49.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, photographed in 2012 / Photo: FBI

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, photographed in 2000/ Photo: FBI

Soria is wanted for two counts of murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is believed to be in Mexico, according to the FBI.

Pamela Soria / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

He is accused of killing his estranged wife, Pamela Soria, in the 3700 block of Wyndham Way, and then going to the home of another man and killing him on Sept. 23, 2004.

The FBI says Soria fled to Mexico in a rental car that was later found in Tijuana, Mexico.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Soria’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111 or contact the FBI in Sacramento at 916-746-7000. You can also send a tip anonymously online to the FBI at this website.