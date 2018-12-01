MOJAVE, - UPDATE (Nov. 30): An FBI spokesperson said agents were in Mojave throughout Friday and expect to return to area at a later time, but nothing has been scheduled.

The official did not provide information on the nature of the investigation or other details.

Previous story:

FBI agents searched a part of the Mojave desert for evidence as part of an ongoing investigation for the second straight day Thursday.

Dozens of agents began their search of a part of the desert east of Mojave on Wednesday morning.

Officials were unable to provide details on what they were looking for, but on Thursday, a group of investigators in a vehicle marked "Forensic Anthropologist" was seen searching the desert grounds.

The search took place in an area between Highways 14 and 58, across from Bishop Drive.

There were reports of over 300 agents in the area on Wednesday, but that wasn't the case Thursday, because of weather conditions, officials said.

An FBI spokesperson reiterated the investigation posed no threat to public safety and they expect to complete their work by early Friday.