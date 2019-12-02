FBI adds former California resident to Most Wanted Terrorist List

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a new addition to its Most Wanted Terrorist List.

Jehad Serwan Mostafa is an alleged leader with the terrorist organization al Shabaab and is believed to be the highest-ranking U.S. citizen fighting overseas with a terrorist organization, according to the agency.

The FBI said Mostafa, who also goes by Ahmed Gurey, has been indicted for his involvement with al Shabaab.

An award of up to $5 million is available for information that leads to the arrest of any American citizen on the Most Wanted Terrorist List. Mostafa used to live in San Diego but is believed to be currently located in Somalia.

Tips can be reported at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.