BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank high school spokesperson, Hallie Keese, and her father are stressing the impact of blood donations on helping the needy, and are rallying the Bakersfield community to support the life-saving cause, according to an official release by the blood bank.

Mike Keese, whose daughter was a blood recipient herself when she was only 11, recognizes the critical role blood donors play in society and thus encourages people of all ages to not be scared to give back to their community in the form of blood donations to help people who need them, the release says.

“All of us tend to on a day-to-day basis just go on about our lives and never think a crisis or tragedy is going to happen,” says Mike Keese, father of blood recipient. “Life changes in an instant and about five or six years ago my daughter was in an accident. Blood donations altered our life, meaning it saved my daughter’s life.” Mike says.

You can join Mike and Hallie in their generous challenge by making a blood donation appointment at hcbb.com/schedule or calling Houchin Community Blood Bank at 661-323-4222.

Houchin accepts new donors at the following hours and at the following centers:

Hours

M – W: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fri: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sun: Closed

Centers

11515 Bolthouse Dr.

5901 Truxtun Ave.

93309 2671 Oswell St, Ste C.

Interested blood donors must be healthy, weigh 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with the consent of a parent or guardian.

Donors should also being a valid photo ID with a date of birth.

High school students interested in donating blood at their school campus will also need a signed activity parental notification form, and students and teachers interested in donating are asked to contact their high school ambassador for information on upcoming blood drives, Houchin Community Blood Bank says in their release.