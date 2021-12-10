Rollover Hwy 178 crash victim thrown from car identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman left dead at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 178 just west of the split to Golden State Avenue was identified by officials Friday as Emily Dianne Hendricks.

California Highway Patrol officials said Hendricks was thrown from her car and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

Kern County Sheriff’s officials said the 22-year-old Bakersfield resident was driving when she crashed into another vehicle around 2:45 p.m.

CHP officials said Hendricks was traveling at a high rate of speed without a seatbelt approaching the other car and eventually hit it from behind.

This impact pushed the other car to the left and caused it to crash into the median before coming to a stop.

Hendricks then lost control, spun out in the lanes, struck the center median wall and was ejected. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in this crash.