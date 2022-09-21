BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021.

One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle are accused of leaving the scene, according to investigators.

Prosecutors initially charged Javontae Murphy and Brian Dickerson with second-degree murder but a judge reduced the charge to gross vehicular manslaughter due to evidence.

Devin Rufus, 22, faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing or delaying an investigation.