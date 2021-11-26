Fatal head-on crash on Weedpatch Highway

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a head-on crash on Weedpatch Highway this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday CHP was dispatched to the intersection of Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road for a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived people were trapped inside the vehicle and bystanders were attempting to get them out, according to CHP.

At least one person died at the scene, according to CHP.

Bakersfield Area: State Route 184 at Smith Road CLOSED just south of 58, due to traffic collision blocking both lanes. Traffic is being detoured. No ETO pic.twitter.com/I748xv3z6j — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 26, 2021

The accident blocked both northbound and southbound lanes for about three hours, but the road has since been reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.