BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and car occurred Friday morning northwest of Wasco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Wildwood Road and Sherwood Avenue. The roadway was blocked.

The truck was hauling pistachios, some of which spilled onto the roadway, according to CHP.